Samantha gifts a car to a female auto driver!

We know that Samantha Akkineni has been doing a lot of philanthropic activities. The latest update is that the Seema Raja and U-Turn actress has gifted a car to a needy female auto driver.

The auto driver's name is Kavitha and she was struggling due to the pandemic. Kavitha earlier came to the talk show of Samantha Akkineni in Telugu. Kavitha revealed that she is a victim of domestic violence and taking care of her seven sisters.

In the talk show, Samantha revealed that she would gift a car to Kavitha so that she can run the cab service in her locality. As promised, Samantha has gifted a 12.5 lakhs worth car to Kavitha. Videos of the auto driver driving the car have become viral in the Telugu media.

Netizens are raving about Samantha's kind gesture. On the film front, Samantha is busy with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara's Kaathvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Watch the video here: