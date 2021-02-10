Samantha: I always wanted to work with the fierce Nayanthara and the mighty Vijay Sethupathi

On completing her second schedule of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Samantha said that she enjoys the shoot and promised that the audiences are in for a riot. The actress also speaks high of her costars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

"I’ve always wanted to work with the fierce #Nayantara and the mighty @actorvijaysethupathi so I can’t tell you how much of a ball I am having working with the both of them together #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal .. Midway through shoot and I can safely say this one is going to be a riot", wrote Samantha on Instagram.