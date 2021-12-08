Samantha: I thought I was a much weaker person!

South cinema's leading actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up her separation and how she realized her capability to go through a rough phase.

"I thought I was a much weaker person. I am actually surprised at how strong I'm. I thought with my separation, I would crumble and die. I did not think I was capable of being this strong. I think most people are this strong, it's just that they do not give them enough credit", said Samantha.