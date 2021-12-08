Samantha: I thought I was a much weaker person!

South cinema's leading actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up her separation and how she realized her capability to go through a rough phase.
"I thought I was a much weaker person. I am actually surprised at how strong I'm. I thought with my separation, I would crumble and die. I did not think I was capable of being this strong. I think most people are this strong, it's just that they do not give them enough credit", said Samantha.
On the work front, Samantha has started shooting for her Tamil-Telugu bilingual Yashoda with Hari and Harish duo. She also has Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shakuntalam, an international film to be helmed by Downton Abbey's director Philp John, and a bilingual with Dream Warrior Pictures in the pipeline.