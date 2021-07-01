Samantha: 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' will be hilarious

The actress added that both Nayanthara and Vijay Setupathi are in a tremendous form in the film. Samantha also said that she shares a good rapport with Nayanthara and Sethupathi.

In a recent interview, Samantha Akkineni revealed that her upcoming romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara will be hilarious.

In the same interview, Samantha also said that compared to Telugu, she could relate with the characters more here in Tamil due to the familiar language.

Produced by Rowdy Pictures and 7 Screen Studio, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, which is being directed by Vignesh Shivan.

In a recent chat, Vignesh Shivan has revealed that only fifteen days left to wrap up the film. If all goes well, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal will hit the screens in October.