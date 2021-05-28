Samantha keeps mum on the TFM2 controversy

Samantha is known for her daring attitude. She is vociferous on many topics. But she is keeping mum on the ongoing controversy about the web series ‘The Family Man 2’. Samantha did a key role in the web series, that of a terrorist from Tamilnadu. The Tamilnadu government even wrote a letter to the union government asking it to stop the web series, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 4.

Tamil groups have been demanding an apology from the makers and stop streaming it. Anticipating more trouble, Samantha has now also stopped promoting the web series as well.

‘The Family Man 2’ is the second season of ‘The Family Man’, which was a runaway hit. This is Samantha’s maiden web series. Directed by Raj-DK, the web series has put Samantha in a spot.

