Samantha, Naga Chaitanya announce seperation

In the statement, both the actors requested their fans and the media to give them privacy.

Hyderabad, Oct 2 (IANS) Actors Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their seperation after four years of marriage in an official statement released on Saturday.

Chaitanya wrote: "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us."

The statement further read: "We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give is the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

The buzz around trouble in their marriage started when Samantha dropped the surname from her Twitter account earlier this month.

However, neither of them had addressed these rumours so far.

Samantha and Chaitanya got married in Goa in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

