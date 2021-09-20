Samantha offers prayers at Tirumala, signs a new film!

The actress was accompanied by her close associates. Meanwhile, sources say that Samantha has signed a film with Sridevi Movies of Gentleman and Sammohanam fame.

Actress Samantha has offered prayers at Tirumala on Friday, she had a VIP Dharshan and refused to interact with the media saying she has come to the temple and it's not the time for media interactions.

A newcomer is likely to helm the film. Impressed with the script narrated by the debutant, the actress has given her nod.

Samantha is not keen to start shooting for the film anytime soon. She is planning to take a small break before shooting for her upcoming films.

Samantha's next immediate release is Gunashekar's period fantasy film Shaakuntalam.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu