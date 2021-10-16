Samantha on a signing spree!

Leading actress Samantha is on a signing spree. Yesterday, two back-to-back films headlined by Samantha were announced by the respective producers.
The first announcement came from Dream Warrior Pictures. To be directed by Shantha Ruban, a former associate of Desingh Periyasamy of Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal fame, the yet-untitled film is a fantasy drama.
The second announcement came from producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, which is yet another Tamil-Telugu bilingual.
Krishna Prasad says "After making unique films like Aditya 369 with Nandamuri Balakrishna garu, Gentleman with Nani & Sammohanam with Sudheer Babu, we are producing another unique attempt, a woman-oriented story with Samantha as the lead. As the story excited her a lot, she immediately okayed it. We are introducing Hari-Harish duo as directors with this film. Shoot to commence from November".