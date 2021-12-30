Samantha plays a nurse in 'Yashoda', her next film?

If the reports are to be believed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen playing a nurse in her upcoming film Yashoda. Sources say that the actress has several emotional scenes in the film and her character is said to have scope to perform.

Hari and Harish duo is directing the film while Sivalenka Krishna Prasad's Sridevi Movies is bankrolling Yashoda. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also plays a pivotal role in the film but the makers haven't confirmed the list of other actors who are associated with the film.