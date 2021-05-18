Samantha plays a Tamil rebel in 'The Family Man 2' 

The trailer of The Family Man 2 is all set to be unveiled tomorrow. The latest update we hear is that Samantha Akkineni plays a Tamil rebel in the web show directed by Raj and DK.

The actress is said to have opted for a look without any makeup and dubbed her lines. Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani are playing the lead pair in the series. The first part was a huge success on Amazon Prime.

The OTT platform will soon announce the trailer launch and premiere date of the second season.

Samantha also has a romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead, a Pan-India film Shankuntalam directed by Gunasekhar of Okkadu fame and she is also in talks with Ashwin Saravanan, the director of Game Over.