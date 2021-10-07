Samantha posts first picture since split with Naga Chaitanya

Dressed in a white ensemble, Samantha looked every inch elegant. She posed with pink and white flowers in her hair.

Samantha on Thursday took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself and support her favourite fashion label.

Hyderabad, Oct 7 (IANS) South star Samantha Prabhu Ruth has shared her first picture on social media since her split with husband Naga Chaitanya.

She captioned the image: "Songs of old love - sound of the winter breeze on the mountains and cliff, songs of lost and found images . Sound of the melancholic echo in the valley and songs of old lovers. Sound of the wind in the old bungalows, stairways and alleys. Watch out for my favourite @ekaco's show on Friday, Sustainable Fashion Day, 8th October at 7 pm at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week."

Samantha wrote in an Instagram post that she and Chay had decided to separate on October 2.

She wrote: "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.

"We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

