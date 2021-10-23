Samantha Prabhu concludes her Char Dham Yatra

On Saturday, Samantha took to Instagram and shared her experience visiting all four pilgrimage sites of the Char Dham Yatra -- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath."End of an amazing trip. #CharDhamYatra #yamanotri #gangotri #kedarnath #badrinath. I have always been fascinated by the Himalayas... ever since I read the Mahabharata it has been a dream to visit this paradise on Earth, a place of great mystery .. the abode of Gods," she wrote.It's a breathtaking experience for Samantha to visit the Himalayas."It has been everything I hoped it would. Serene and majestic .. a complex confusion between myth and reality. Absolutely breathtaking!! The Himalayas will have a special place in my heart. And all the more special because I got to experience it with you @shilpareddy.official," she added.Samantha went on the Char Dham Yatra days after announcing separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya. (ANI)