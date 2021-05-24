Samantha prefer to romance Ranbir Kapoor on big screen!

In a recent interview session, while promoting her web show The Family Man Season 2 , Samantha Akkineni said that among the Bollywood actors, she would prefer romancing Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen.

The actress was also asked if given a chance, which south actor would she replace in place of Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha immediately said that her father-in-law Nagarjuna would be perfect for the role.

In The Family Man Season 2, Samantha Akkineni plays a Tamil rebel named Raji from Sri Lanka and is said to have performed many risky action scenes.

Directed by Raj and DK, the series also has Priyamani, Devadarshini, Mime Gopi, Alagam Perumal, and many other Tamil actors.

The Family Man 2 will premiere on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the trailer earned the wrath of Tamil activists and politicians like Seeman and Vaiko for portraying Tamils in a bad light.



