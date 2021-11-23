Samantha: 'Raji' in 'The Family Man 2' allowed me to explore a new dimension

Panaji, Nov 23 (IANS) Pointing out that 'Raji', her character in the web series 'The Family Man 2', was the most vulnerable and a challenging role for her, popular south Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that she sought a lot of handholding and training to play the role.

Participating in an In-conversation session on 'Creating Cult Icons: India's own James Bond with The Family Man', held on the sidelines of the 52nd International Film Festival of India in Goa on Monday, Samantha said, "Raji was so new, unique and exciting. It allowed me to explore a new dimension and the actor in me couldn't refuse this challenge."