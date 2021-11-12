Samantha says she feels bad for her first child

Samantha's Instagram story reveals that she has been to Chennai. A picture she posted depicts the flooded streets of Chennai. One of Samantha's Instagram stories hints that Samantha has been missing her pets, whom she has left behind at Hyderabad.

The 'Oh Baby' actress was in Chennai for a short time.

It is a known fact that Samantha is in love with her two pets 'Hash' and 'Sasha'.

The pet guardian- Samantha fills her social media with cute updates related to her pets every now and then.

The recent post features her pet dog- Hash, which is being dominated by the younger dog-Sasha. Sharing the cute picture in which Sasha is sitting over Hash, Samantha wrote: "I leave for one day... My poor firstborn".

Samantha has always been a caring guardian, who says has separation anxiety related to her pets.

Earlier when the actress had to travel to Mumbai as a part of 'The Family Man's' promotions, her dog was limping, which made the actress anxious, as she conveyed in an interview.

On the work front, Samantha has been busy prepping for her upcoming movies, which are to get on the floors soon.

Samantha has two bilingual projects, one of which is to be directed by debutante Shantaruban Gnanasekharan. Her upcoming mythological drama 'Shaakunthalam' is under post-production and the makers have kept the release date uninformed yet.

