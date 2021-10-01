Samantha says that Hyderabad will be her home!

Recently, there were rumors that Samantha is moving to Mumbai and Hyderabad is not going to be her residence anymore.
But the actress denied the rumors. Samantha said it is one of the many rumors about her and confirmed that she is not going to move out of Hyderabad. The actress added that the city has given her many good memories.
Ever since the reports on the breakup of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were out on the internet, the media has been reporting a lot of baseless reports on the couple.
On the work front, Samantha has director Gunashekhar's fantasy period drama Shaakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan's romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the pipeline.
Samantha is also in talks with a few filmmakers for her upcoming projects.