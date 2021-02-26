Samantha shines in monochrome photo-op

Hyderabad, Feb 26 (IANS) Telugu star Samantha Akkineni looks gorgeous in a monochrome picture she has shared on Friday.

In the Instagram image, Samantha is seen sporting a short bob. She completes her look with kohled eyes.

"Hi it's been a while," Samantha wrote as the caption.

The actress is all set to appear in season two of "The Family Man", starring Manoj Bajpayee. She will be seen playing the antagonist in the story.