Samantha signs a Tamil-Telugu bilingual!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become busy once again by signing a Tamil-Telugu bilingual with the leading production house Dream Warrior Pictures. The film will be directed by newcomer Shantha Ruban.

After announcing her separation from Naga Chaitanya, the actress has officially signed the dotted line for this yet-untitled film. She is also said to be in talks with a leading OTT platform for a web show and a popular Hindi production house is also in talks with the actress.