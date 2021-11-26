Samantha signs a movie with 'Downton Abbey' director

BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John will helm the project, which is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N. Murari, reported Variety.

The film, which will be produced by Sunitha Tati's Indian outfit Guru Films, follows a Welsh-Indian man on his quest to find his estranged father with an impromptu visit to his homeland. Samantha plays a strong-minded and funny force of nature 27-year-old, who runs her own detective agency and becomes part of the search. Her character is touted as a "progressive bisexual Tamil woman, with ultra-traditional parents, who want her to have an arranged marriage."

Sources say that both Samantha and Philip John met in Chennai. Meanwhile, Samantha is currently busy dubbing for her Telugu biggie Shakuntalam, she also has Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, and two Tamil-Telugu bilingual films with Dream Warrior Pictures and Sridevi Movies.

Samantha is also in talks for a Hindi film to be produced by Taapsee, says a source close to the development.