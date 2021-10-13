Samantha signs her first Bollywood film?

Reports from the Telugu media houses say that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has signed her first Bollywood film and an official announcement will be out very soon.
However, Samantha hasn't confirmed these reports yet. After officially announcing her separation from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha hasn't updated much about her films on social media.
Sources say that Samantha has been getting a lot of offers from Bollywood after her fantastic performance in The Family Man 2 but only now, the actress has decided to experiment more in unexplored territories.
On the work front, Samantha has completed shooting for her fantasy romantic drama Shakuntalam and in Tamil, she has the romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She is also in talks with a few Telugu producers for her next