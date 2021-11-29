Samantha starts shoot for special song in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa'

Telugu cinema's leading actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has started shooting for Stylish Star Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise . The actress has recently agreed to shoot for a special song composed by Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa: The Rise, which is being directed by her Rangasthalam director Sukumar.

A grand set has been erected for the song and Ganesh Acharya is choreographing this special track.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the film will be unveiled on December 6th in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Rashmika Mandanna plays Allu Arjun's pair in the film while Sunil and Fahadh Faasil are playing pivotal characters.

The multilingual is all set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on December 17. The team is also planning to promote the film aggressively in several languages.