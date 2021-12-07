Samantha starts shooting for her multilingual!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has commenced shooting for her multilingual film on Monday in Hyderabad. Titled Yashoda , Hari and Harish duo is directing the film. Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad's Sridevi Movies, Mani Sharma is composing the music for the film, and Sukumar of Mynaa fame cranks the camera.

To be made in Telugu, the makers are planning to dub the film in Tamil and Hindi due to the popularity of Samantha after The Family Man 2.

Meanwhile, Samantha has also signed an international film to be helmed by Downton Abbey's director Philp John, her Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is all set to hit the screens in February, and she has also signed a Tamil-Telugu bilingual with Dream Warrior Pictures.

Samantha's period fantasy drama Shakuntalam is all set to hit the screens early next year.