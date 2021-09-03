Samantha takes cycling as her new hobby!

Actors are known for picking up new hobbies to reinvent themselves from their busy shooting schedules.
Actor Arya is known for picking up cycling as his fitness routine, Ajith is crazy about bikes and cars, Andrea is known for her baking skills, and now, Samantha seems to be interested in cycling with her bunch of friends.
She posted a pic with her friends from her cycling routine on Instagram with a heart emoticon.
On the work front, Samantha has completed shooting for Shaakuntalam and she is currently busy shooting for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.
Samantha has also announced that she will be taking a few months of a break as she hasn't relaxed from films for more than ten years.