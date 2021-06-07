Samantha thanks her stunt choreographer in 'The Family Man 2'

Samantha Akkineni's risky stunts in The Family Man 2 have been getting a lot of appreciations on social media and many critics have also raved about this unknown side of the actress.

Now, Samantha took to her Instagram page to thank her stunt choreographer Yannick Ben for training her and perform all her stunts in the show. The actress said that she has a solid fear for heights but she jumped off from the police station in the show only because of the confidence given by her stunt choreographer.

"A special special thank you to my person @yannickben for training me to do all of my own stunts (yes all of them ).. for pushing me to give it my all even when every part of my body ached (thanks for the pain killers by the way ) .. I have a solid fear of heights but I jumped off that building only because I knew you had my back .. lots and lots of love @yannickben #familymanseason2", wrote Samantha on her Instagram page.