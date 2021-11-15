Samantha to do a special song in 'Pushpa'!

The latest hot buzz in the Tollywood media circle is that Samantha is likely to shoot for a special dance number in Allu Arjun's Telugu biggie Pushpa: The Rise. Samantha had earlier shared screen space with Allu Arjun in the Telugu film S/O Satyamurthy.
Sources say that as Samantha shares a good rapport with Pushpa's director Sukumar and producers Mythri Movie Makers, the actress has given her nod to shake legs in the special dance number.
Reports also add that the team was in talks with a few Bollywood heroines for this special song but now, they have finalized Samantha.
Meanwhile, the first look poster of Samantha's rom-com Kaathvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara will be out today. She also has Shakunthalam and two Tamil-Telugu bilingual films in the pipeline.