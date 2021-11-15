Samantha to do a special song in 'Pushpa'!

The latest hot buzz in the Tollywood media circle is that Samantha is likely to shoot for a special dance number in Allu Arjun's Telugu biggie Pushpa: The Rise. Samantha had earlier shared screen space with Allu Arjun in the Telugu film S/O Satyamurthy.

Sources say that as Samantha shares a good rapport with Pushpa's director Sukumar and producers Mythri Movie Makers, the actress has given her nod to shake legs in the special dance number.