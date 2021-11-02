Samantha to play the lead in Taapsee's production venture?

Reports from the Bollywood media houses say that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is likely to play the lead in Taapsee's new production venture. A few months back Taapsee had launched her production house Outsiders Films and now, sources say that Samantha is likely to play the lead in one of the first set of projects.

Sources also say that Samantha has completed shooting for her fantasy romantic drama Shakuntalam, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, and two Tamil-Telugu bilingual films with Dream Warrior Pictures and Sridevi Movies.

We also hear that after the success of The Family Man 2, leading OTT platforms have approached the actress for a possible web show. But the actress is said to be very selective regarding web shows as she doesn't want to get stuck in any controversies again.