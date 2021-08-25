Samantha to take a break, also apologizes for 'The Family Man 2'!

In her recent interview with the Film Companion, Samantha has said that she is going to take a break from films as she has been continuously working for more than eleven years. Samantha also opened up about the controversy around the web show The Family Man 2.

Samantha said that her intention was not to hurt the sentiments of anyone. "I'm glad that a lot of noise stopped after the show was aired but for those who still hold their resentment, I sincerely apologize", said Samantha.