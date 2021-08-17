Samantha to wrap up 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal!

Samantha is all set to wrap up the shoot of her romantic drama Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in Pondicherry. The actress wrapped up her Telugu film Shaakuntalam last week and she is getting ready to move to the new film sets from this week.
Produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's Rowdy Pictures and 7 Screen Studio, Vignesh Shivan is directing the film.
Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal also has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Touted to be a love triangle, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film.
Sources say that with the new schedule, Samantha's portions will be completely wrapped up in the film. We also hear that Samantha is likely to sign more films and web shows in the coming days.