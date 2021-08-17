Samantha to wrap up 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal!

Samantha is all set to wrap up the shoot of her romantic drama Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in Pondicherry. The actress wrapped up her Telugu film Shaakuntalam last week and she is getting ready to move to the new film sets from this week.

Produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's Rowdy Pictures and 7 Screen Studio, Vignesh Shivan is directing the film.