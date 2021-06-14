Samantha turns hot in the OTT space!

A section of Telugu media houses has reported that Samantha has become one of the most wanted South actresses in the OTT space, especially after her recent appearance in the controversial web show The Family Man 2.
According to the industry insiders, Samantha was paid a whopping 4 crores for The Family Man 2 by Amazon Prime Video. After the success of the web show, Netflix is now planning to rope in Samantha Akkineni for one of their upcoming web shows, adds the reports.
They also say that the OTT Giant has offered 8 crores remuneration to Samantha, which is her career-highest.
OTT platforms are trying to secure the South market in India and they are planning to rope in more South actors, say a source in the know.
Now many top heroines who are slowly fading from mainstream cinema are turning to OTT platforms for work, which not only pays well but gets global recognition.