Samantha turns hot in the OTT space!

A section of Telugu media houses has reported that Samantha has become one of the most wanted South actresses in the OTT space, especially after her recent appearance in the controversial web show The Family Man 2.

According to the industry insiders, Samantha was paid a whopping 4 crores for The Family Man 2 by Amazon Prime Video. After the success of the web show, Netflix is now planning to rope in Samantha Akkineni for one of their upcoming web shows, adds the reports.