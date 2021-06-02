Samantha: 'Verbal abuse, Harsh, Loud verbal abuse are definite no'!

Samantha Akkineni has been chosen as the Most Desirable Woman for the year 2021 by a leading daily. In an interview with the same media house, Sam who is an inspiration for millions of young girls said that after marriage she has become more desirable! She spoke well about some fundas on relationships, her girl crush, and man crush.

But what really caught our attention was when she said that Verbal abuse, Loud verbal abuses are a definite no for her in a relationship. Samantha finds Nayanthara to be extremely hot. She also added that Amy Jackson is very beautiful and the actress likes Sai Pallavi a lot. In Hindi, Samantha likes Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

Generally, actresses would play a safe game and will not want to appreciate their competitors in the industry but Samantha is not only confident and strong but comes across as a secure person.

Meanwhile, Samantha's The Family Man Season 2 is all set to premiere on June 4.More power to Sam!