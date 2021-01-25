Samantha vs Kajal on February 12!

The South Cinema's two beautiful ladies Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Akkineni's maiden web shows are all set to release on February 12. Yes, Samantha plays the baddie in the much anticipated The Family Man 2 which is all set to be premiered on February 12. Directed by Raj and DK, Manoj Bajpayee, and Priyamani are also playing pivotal characters in the series.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal's eb series ive Telecast directed by the popular Tamil filmmaker Venkat Prabhu is scheduled to be premiered on Disney + Hotstar from February 12. Touted to be a horror thriller, Kajal plays a television show director in the series.

Both The Family Man 2 and Live Telecast will be dubbed in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.



