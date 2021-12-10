Samantha wins her fifth Filmfare Award!

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has won her Fifth Filmfare Award for her terrific performance in The Family Man 2. This is her first Filmfare Award for a web show.

"My 5th black lady. Thank you to each and every one of you who voted for me .. you made me the happiest girl today . Thankyou @rajanddk for just believing in me and for being such amazing human beings Thankyou @primevideoin for backing great content and giving us actors opportunities to shine. Thankyou @suparnverma for being my crazy energy ..you are so friekin amazing. Thankyou @iamsumankumar for being by my side every step of the way .. I remember the first day you came home to narrate the scenes you wrote and how you so passionately spoke about Raji .. remember it like it was yesterday. Thankyou @bajpayee.manoj sir for pushing me to bring my A game .. Actors like you bring out the best in your costars .. forever grateful. Thankyou to my team who I could never have done this without @sadhnasingh1 @aryan_daggubati @vasanthgollamudi@koduruamarnath", wrote Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Instagram.