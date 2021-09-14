Samantha wishes, Chay replies! The family tries for a patch-up?

Ever since Samantha dropped the surname Akkineni on her social media profiles, media houses started reporting that things are not well between the actress and her husband and Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya. Reports also said that Naga Chaitanya's dad Nagarjuna and close family members were trying for a patch-up between the couple and things are slowly returning to normalcy.

On Monday, Samantha wished Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi on the trailer of their new film Love Story.

Quoting Naga Chaitanya's tweet, Samantha wrote: "WINNER!! All the very best to the team @Sai_Pallavi92.. #LoveStoryTrailer".

Nearly after seventeen hours, Chay replied to Samantha with the tweet: "Thanks Sam!!". So, with this recent conversation, the rumor has come to an end?

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya married in 2017 after being in a relationship for several years.