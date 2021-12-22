Samantha's dignified reply to a nasty troll wins hearts!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dignified reply to a troll has won hearts on Twitter “@Samanthaprabhu2 is a divorced ruined second hand item who has 50 crores tax free money robbed from a gentleman,” tweeted a netizen.

Replying to him, Samantha wrote: " Kamarali Dukandar God bless your soul". This tweet has impressed many citizens and appreciated her for handling such a nasty troll with great maturity. After her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha is at the receiving end of trollers but she handles them without paying heed.