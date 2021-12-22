  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Tamil
  4. Samantha's dignified reply to a nasty troll wins hearts!

Samantha's dignified reply to a nasty troll wins hearts!

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Wed, Dec 22nd, 2021, 09:29:57hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dignified reply to a troll has won hearts on Twitter “@Samanthaprabhu2 is a divorced ruined second hand item who has 50 crores tax free money robbed from a gentleman,” tweeted a netizen. 

Replying to him, Samantha wrote: " Kamarali Dukandar God bless your soul". This tweet has impressed many citizens and appreciated her for handling such a nasty troll with great maturity. After her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha is at the receiving end of trollers but she handles them without paying heed.

A few fans have also given a fitting reply to the netizen that he deleted the tweet. 

On the film front, Samantha is currently busy shooting for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual Yashoda with Hari and Harish duo, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vignesh Shivan, Shakuntalam with Gunashekhar, an international film to be directed by Downton Abbey's director Philp John, and a bilingual with Dream Warrior Pictures in the pipeline.

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features