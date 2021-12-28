Samantha's holiday pics go viral!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become super busy with multiple projects in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and also an international project. The actress wanted a break before getting busy with the shoot of her upcoming films so, she visited Goa with her close friends.
Samantha took to her Instagram page to share the alluring pic of hers. Later, she also posted a story with her friends as they enjoy mother nature in Goa.
These two pics have become viral on social networking sites. On the work front, she has an international film with Downton Abbey's director Philp John. The film is an adaptation of Timeri N Murari's The Arrangments of Love and Guru Films is bankrolling the project.
Samantha has also signed a spy series Citadel to be directed by The Family Man duo Raj and DK. The series will be bankrolled by the Russo Brothers.
She also has a film with Dream Warrior Pictures, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Shakunthalam with Gunashekhar, and Yashoda directed by Hari and Harish duo.