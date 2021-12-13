Samantha's special song creates visibility for Pushpa in Tamil Nadu!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's special song Oo Solirya Oo Oo Solirya from Allu Arjun's Pushpa has created visibility for the film in Tamil Nadu. It is worth mentioning here that besides her strong fan base in Telugu, Samantha is also a star here in Tamil.

The song has garnered more than two million views on YouTube. Fans have mentioned the addictive vocals of Andrea and catchy tune by Devi Sri Prasad besides the glam quotient of Samantha in the lyrical video.