Samantha’s web series lands in trouble again

Samantha starrer ‘The Family Man 2’ has received praise for its making and gripping narration. However, the show didn’t go well with a section of Tamil people. They have started trending a new hashtag on Sunday on Twitter. #BoycottAmazon is currently trending in India.

Samantha played Raji, an LTTE member. She is the villain of the show while Manoj Bajpayee played the titular ‘The Family Man’.

According to the Tamil netizens, the makers of the series portrayed the LTTE that is hand in glove with Pakistan’s ISI against India. They say that the Tamil Elam group never worked against India and they allege the show is against the Tamil sentiments.

However, ‘The Family Man 2’ is streaming on Amazon Prime with millions gluing to it.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu