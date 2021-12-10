Samar Vermani explains why he enjoys doing challenging roles

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Actor Samar Vermani, who was last seen in the web series 'Girgit', says has never been medium centric.

"As an actor I have never been medium centric. More especially, as a theatre actor I have always been in search of interesting characters and good stories because I strongly believe the real hero of any show or film is the script. So, be it films, web shows or television, I'm open to all mediums. I'm not platform agnostic," he adds.