Samar Vermani opens on his role in upcoming web show 'Girgit'

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actor Samar Vermani, who was seen in late actor Om Puri's 'Lashtam Pashtam' will be playing a cop in the upcoming web series 'Girgit'. Vermani plays Rathod, "an odd foul-mouthed cop who doesn't believe in second-guessing". As Vermani defines: "Rathod is the culmination of everything raw and irreverent."

This is his digital debut project and the actor is quite kicked about it.

"For an actor, it is always exciting to portray multiple shades and essay layered emotions," says Vermani on bagging the role.

"All the more for me because this is the first time I played a tough-cop card with a character like 'chameleon' - which also resonates with the nature and title of the show 'Girgit'."

Vermani reveals that the show's premise left him so intrigued that he asked for the script to read.

"After reading the synopsis, I was curious to read more, which made me request the script. The script turned out to be even juicier and when I read about my character, it was indeed interesting and enticing, I couldn't be more convinced to say yes to the show."

The show stars Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Taniya Kalrra, and Trupti Khamkar in primary roles.

'Girgit' will stream from October 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player Gold.

--IANS

ila/ksk/