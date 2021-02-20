Samara Weaving to portray Holly Madison in Sony's new TV series

India [US], February 20 (ANI): Sony is teaming up with American model and television personality Holly Madison to bring her book, 'Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny', to television.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony has optioned the book and tapped Samara Weaving to portray Madison. Though a network is not yet attached, the limited series project is expected to draw interest from premium cable and streaming outlets.

The book will be adapted and scripted by Australian writer Marieke Hardy. Sony TV-based Will Gluck (Easy A) and Richard Schwartz (Woke) and their Olive Bridge Entertainment banner will executive produce alongside Peace Out Productions' Judith Verno.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Madison, who was Hugh Hefner's girlfriends, is no stranger to television. She appeared on E!'s reality series 'The Girls Next Door' and had her own show, 'Holly's World'. The latter ran for two seasons on E!. Her second book, 'The Vegas Diaries: Romance, Rolling the Dice, and the Road to Reinvention', which detailed her life in Las Vegas was published in 2016. She is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer. (ANI)

