Sameera Reddy and her family tested negative for COVID19!

"Covid Negative I am in complete grace and so thankful that our family is safe. And my heart goes out to everyone going through these tough times. I feel that in the last 2 months committing to #fitnessfridaywith you all has really helped me get past this tough time because my stamina and focus was such a big help. I had to keep calm with the kids going through Covid and then having me and Akshai pass it physically was challenging. I’m still left with weakness and I’m very focused on getting my Strength back . I’ve started daily walks and light yoga with nutritious meals. I would like to request everyone to really take time to do some spot jogging / breathing / stretching / any movement . Even simple walking in the house to help with increasing stamina . It is very easy to get sucked in with only negative news around you but I would really say invest in yourself . Eat healthy . Sleep well . Take your vitamins . Do yoga and keep a routine on to stay balanced . Because you need to be strong right now . For yourself and for those around you . Let’s make this commitment to ourselves . It is the need of the hour .

