Sameera Reddy has posted a lovely note on body positivity

Sameera Reddy has been spreading awareness on body positivity on her social media platforms. The actress has been posting her no-makeup pics to spread awareness.
Today, Sameera has posted a lovely note on body positivity. The actress says that one should look at the parts of one's body that make them most uncomfortable. Sameera says that the best exercise for body positivity is to look at the parts that one feels insecure about and be kind to themself.
"Which part of your body makes you most uncomfortable? Is it stretch marks? Loose skin? Belly? Acne? Thinning hair? White hair? Cellulite? For me, it’s my back flab and arms. I work on acceptance every day. And it took me so long to embrace it. Your body is listening and every time you have a negative thought of how much you hate it, it’s only magnifying how bad you feel. The best exercise for #bodypositivity is to look at the parts that you feel insecure with and be kind to yourself. Every day like a mantra. #imperfectlyperfect #bodypositivemovement", wrote Sameera on Instagram.