Sameera Reddy has posted a lovely note on body positivity

Sameera Reddy has been spreading awareness on body positivity on her social media platforms. The actress has been posting her no-makeup pics to spread awareness.

Today, Sameera has posted a lovely note on body positivity. The actress says that one should look at the parts of one's body that make them most uncomfortable. Sameera says that the best exercise for body positivity is to look at the parts that one feels insecure about and be kind to themself.