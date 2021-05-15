Sameera Reddy: I'm very focused on my Diwali goal of getting to my fit body

"I’ve decided I won’t let the pandemic get the best of me like it did last year. I put on so much weight stress eating thru 2020 and just neglected myself. I refuse to let COVID throw me off my fitness Friday goals. This week I had to work on post-COVID exhaustion. I finally feel all the effort I am taking is paying off and I’m feeling a bit energetic. I’m 88 kgs. And able to play my badminton again. No intense workouts yet but walking and choosing the right foods is working for me. I’m very focused on my Diwali goal of getting to my fit body and I will not give up on that. I hope you also feel motivated and inspired to just keep moving. It’s really about just strengthening your body and mind more than the weight because that is what we need most right now. Please share your goals, your triumphs, your intentions for your Fitness goals because sometimes just saying it helps to get you moving", wrote Sameera Reddy on her Instagram page.