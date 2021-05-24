Sameera Reddy on son's birthday: He is 'mama's lil Ladoo'

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy took to Instagram on Monday, to post a special birthday video for her son Hans, who turned six.

The video included pictures of Sameera when she was expecting Hans and chronicled his journey over the years. The unseen pictures included ones where he is swaddled as a baby to ones where he is up to naughty antics as a toddler. In a note that she penned for her son, she wrote about how he will "forever be mama's lil Ladoo."