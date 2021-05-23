Sameera Reddy posts 'exhausted parents selfie', says 'stronger together'

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy took to Instagram on Sunday to post a picture with her husband Akshai Varde talking about how they are managing to survive in this tough time.

In the selfie posted by the actress, the couple can be seen smiling.

The actress wrote about how they are trying to be there for each other as they try to navigate through a "pandemic, cyclones, curfews & the constant chatter of news".