Sameera Reddy posts fitness video for fans

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Sameera Reddy took to social media on Friday to urge people to try and stay fit as they recover from Covid.

The actress and her family had tested positive for the virus recently and are in recovery mode. She posted a video of her and her kids, Hans and Nyra, working out. The three of them can be seen dancing and jumping in the video. She also spoke about how the kids are keeping her busy.