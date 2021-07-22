Sameera Reddy shares a message on self acceptance and self love

"Why is being #imperfectlyperfect is so important to me? Because in this picture the smile I had to put up behind the pain of feeling so bad about myself and my body was so difficult to bear it broke me as a woman. Overnight I felt I failed myself , I was unrecognisable and lost," Sameera shared in an Instagram post.

"Today I have come a long way from this 2015 picture , still reminding myself everyday how loving myself is so important irrespective of standards expected and I keep speaking so that anyone feeling the same should know that it's ok and you are not alone . Especially as a mother after giving birth instead of celebrating the joy of my first child, all I did was silently go day to day just trying to make it through without a breakdown," she further wrote.

"But I did break .. many times and it led me to where I am today. Self acceptance Self love and being very clear with what I will let affect me. I am still a work in progress and with Nyra I was much better with the way I handled my emotions and hormonal changes. Being on social media today has given me so much strength to not hide these thoughts and I am grateful I can share this with you," concluded the actress.

--IANS

abh/vnc