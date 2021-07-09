Sameera Reddy talks about role of yoga in her weight loss journey

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy on Friday highlighted the role of Yoga in her weight loss journey.

The actress is trying to shed a few extra kilos by Diwali this year.

"2020 was letting go and 2021 is about regaining control over my fitness goals. I just finished an hour of yoga with @yogabypramila. I wonder if everyone else in the online class is sweating and panting as much as I am. It's #fitnessfriday and I'm on a mission!! 84.9 kg and I am on my way to 75 kg. I'm thrilled with the so many people writing in on how they feel energised with our Friday motivation! It's a group effort and we can do it. How's it going people #fitnessmotivation #letsdothis," Sameera shared in an Instagram post.