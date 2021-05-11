Sameera Reddy's tips to tackle post-Covid weakness

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Sameera Reddy on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a few tips on how to battle the weakness that follows after a person recovers from Covid-19. The actress recently tested negative after battling the virus over a few days last month.

"Post COVID recovery tips that have helped me especially with the weakness. Please feel free to share anything that has helped you too. How to tackle post covid weakness?" she wrote on Instagram.