Samikssha Batnagar: Having plan B is a good idea for actors

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actress Samikssha Batnagar feels it is important for actors have a back-up career option as the industry is very uncertain. She adds that she is looking at an alternative, too.

"Having a plan B or an alternate business model is definitely a good proposition if one is planning to be an artiste. Something that doesn't take your complete attention, is easy to set up and yields good financial returns. I'm yet to set up one but I am thinking on similar lines," she told IANS.